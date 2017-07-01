After playing what she called “the biggest and best shows” of her life, Adele posted an emotional letter on her website informing fans that she has to cancel the July 1 and 2 dates of her world tour because her vocal cords are damaged.

“To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement,” Adele, 29, wrote, noting that she considered doing Saturday’s show at London's Wembley Stadium but feared she wouldn’t be able to make it through the night. “I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you. But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”

Some fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter over the cancellation and the money they spent in anticipation of this weekend’s shows. One fan wrote, “when you’ve been waiting to see #Adele since October and the day finally comes and it gets cancelled,” along with a GIF of the teary-eyed singer. Another asked, “Why didn’t you mime and give a partial refund? Millions of pounds spent by people on hotels and travel."

Others were more sympathetic and praised the singer for her hard work ethic. One supportive fan tweeted, “this breaks my heart. @adele you have no reason to be sorry, take care of yourself. #weloveyouadele,” while another simply wrote, “Anyone who has a problem with Adele canceling her show: FIGHT ME.”





Adele seemed to expect negative reactions from fans who had spent money on tickets and travel, writing in the letter: ”I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly. I have done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left!!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who the f--k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium!?”

Concertgoers from the Wembley Stadium shows earlier in the week reported finding notes in their tour programs in which Adele cryptically alluded that the world tour may be her last. In the letter, she wrote, “I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way some of my favorite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

The tables could still turn, however. Adele also noted on Friday that “refunds will be available if the shows can’t be rescheduled,” leaving a possibility that, at some point, she may be able to finish her world tour in the way she had hoped.

