She's here for it! Adrienne Bailon gave her two cents about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy while attending the Cinefashion Film Awards in L.A. on Sunday, October 8.

"I think that she’s very mature for her age and I think that they know what’s best for them," the 33-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly.

Us confirmed late last month that Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Khloe Kardashian is also expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are awaiting baby No. 3 via surrogate.

Bailon, who ended her two-year relationship with Rob Kardashian in 2009, recently revealed that Kourtney Kardashian was her "breakup buddy" at the time.

"They are super awesome and we see each other out and about," she told Us of the famous Kardashian sisters. "They are great girls. They really are."

Bailon has since moved on since dating the Arthur George sock designer. She married Israel Houghton in November 2016 — and can't wait to have kids.

"I love it. I love it. I love it. I just feel so blessed. I wake up every day and like, 'Ah. I’m just so grateful,'" she told Us of her marriage. "We do want kids at some point in the future."

