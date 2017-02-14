Alanis Morissette attends the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette’s L.A.-area home in Brentwood was reportedly robbed Thursday, February 9, and the thieves stole an estimated $2 million worth of jewelry, according to TMZ.

The “Ironic" singer, 42, was not home at the time, and it’s unclear if the robbers took anything else, TMZ reports. Morissette posted several photos of her jewelry collection on her Instagram account and blog in recent months, even crediting the designer of each piece. Per TMZ, police believe the burglars could have targeted her home after seeing her social-media posts.



The eight-time Grammy winner — who has two children, Ever, 6, and Onyx, 7 months, with her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway — posted a photo of a beach on Instagram after the incident. “Sometimes, in sweet artistic forms, it is nice to know you are surrounded by so much goodness,” she captioned the February 12 pic.



The robbery comes just a few weeks after Morissette’s former manager, Jonathan Schwartz, admitted in a Los Angeles court to stealing $4.8 million from the musician. Schwartz worked for the “You Oughta Know” crooner from 2009 to 2016, managing her finances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Morissette, who has sold more than 60 million records worldwide, sued him for fraud last May, claiming that Schwartz and his company “concealed distributions from Morissette, convincing her that she was in tremendous financial shape when, in fact, they were draining her assets and leading her on a road that could have led to financial ruin.” Schwartz also confessed to stealing $2 million from other clients.



