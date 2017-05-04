Alanis Morissette's ex-manager has been sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from the singer, the Associated Press reports.



As previously reported, Jonathan Todd Schwartz admitted in January that he stole $4.8 million from Morissette, 42, and $2 million from other clients.

Schwartz worked for the Grammy winner between 2010 and 2014. In addition to serving time in prison, he must pay $8.6 million in restitution fees.

"I alone am responsible for the devastation," Schwartz said in an L.A. court on Wednesday, May 3, via the AP. "I will spend the rest of my life asking for forgiveness."

Morissette alleged that she would have been bankrupt in three years if his scheme had continued. "He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner," she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz had previously requested a sentence of one year and one day behind bars, house arrest the following year and 2,000 hours of community service.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!