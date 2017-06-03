Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Friday, June 2, to defend Kathy Griffin after she shared a photo of herself holding a bloodied, decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.

"Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy...baby...I've been there," the 59-year-old actor, who has portrayed Trump on Saturday Night Live since last September, wrote before comparing the situation to the time he joked about stoning then-Representative Henry Hyde to death on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 1998.

"The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended," Baldwin continued. "No one walked out of the studio and said, 'No! We're serious!' No one. but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully."

The Match Game host then told Griffin, 56, to ignore the haters — and the president himself. "Kathy...f--k them," he tweeted. "F--k them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him."

In a tweet posted earlier this week, Trump, 70, said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for her controversial photo shoot, and claimed that his children, including his 11-year-old son, Barron, were "having a hard time with this." During a tearful press conference on Friday afternoon, the stand-up comedian alleged that Trump and his family were "bullying" her and "trying to ruin" her life.



