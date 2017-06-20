Getting ready with Reddit! Alexis Ohanian revealed he’s been preparing for the fall birth of his baby with Serena Williams by scouring the news aggregation and discussion site, which he cofounded in 2005.

"My favorite (tip) is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it,” Ohanian, 34, told TODAY Parents. “And then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they're not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of Dad.”

The tech mogul has also found helpful discussion threads containing wardrobe tips for his future baby. "Apparently snaps on baby PJs are nonsense,” he said. “Zippers are far more practical, despite not making that satisfying snap noise when you get baby dressed.”

Williams, 35, accidentally announced her pregnancy via Snapchat on April 19. Days later, the tennis pro penned a sweet note to her future little one. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you,” she wrote on Instagram on April 24. "I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy"

The couple got engaged on December 29, 2016, while on vacation in Rome. In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” Williams shared their romantic proposal story on Reddit. She wrote: “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own "charming" / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes."

After winning the Australian Open in January, Williams began maternity leave and will stay off the court for the remainder of the year.

