Famous last words?! After decades of claiming he didn’t want kids, George Clooney is now going to be a dad of two. The Money Monster hunk, who is expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney, famously said earlier in his career that kids weren’t for him. (It took him a while to come around about marriage, too!) Here, Us Weekly relives all the times the former bachelor-for-life claimed parenting wasn’t in the cards.



“I think it's the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It's not something to be taken lightly. I don't have that gene that people have to replicate,” the 55-year-old told People magazine back in 2006, adding that his “life is really about work and friends and those kinds of things.”

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Oscar winner also told the Daily Mail that he’s “always known fatherhood wasn’t for [him]" prior to today’s big reveal. “Raising kids is a huge commitment and has to be your top priority. For me, that priority is my work. That’s why I’ll never get married again,” the Ocean’s Eleven star said in 2010. Clearly, the whole no-marriage vow (he divorced actress Talia Balsam in 1993 after four years together) was also broken when he wed the human rights lawyer, 39, in September 2014.

Even after that glamorous wedding in Italy, the Up in the Air actor claimed he still wasn’t thinking about procreating.



"I don't really [think about it]," he said in May 2015 during an interview on CBS This Morning. "I mean, I've thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn't been high on my list."

Clooney started to shift gears though come June 2016 when he told German newspaper Bild that, yes, they were thinking about having children together, “but we’re taking our time.”

Fast-forward to Thursday, February 9, and Clooney is going to be a father after all. As previously reported, The Talk’s Julie Chen was first to report the couple are expecting.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen, 47, said during the daytime program. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

Us Weekly can also confirm that the actor and lawyer are due in June.

