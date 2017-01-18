David Biedert

Is she or isn’t she? Amal Clooney stepped out in a stunning, loose-fitting two-piece dress for an event in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, January 17, amid reports that she may be pregnant.

The 38-year-old human rights attorney looked poised in a flattering taupe-colored dress that cut away at the midriff to reveal a silvery-gray sheath material underneath. Her husband, George Clooney, opted for a classic black-on-black look for the Tina Brown–helmed Women of Impact dinner.



Also in attendance at the high-profile dinner was outgoing Vice President Joe Biden, who sweetly greeted the Hollywood couple at the dinner.



Amal has been dogged with reports of a possible pregnancy since she and Oscar winner George, 55, appeared at an L.A. screening for the Netflix documentary The White Helmets on Monday, January 9.



That night, the Lebanese-born lawyer ditched her signature figure-hugging outfits for a floral frock that hung loosely on her slender frame. Amal paired the dress with black tights and black booties. Shortly afterward, several outlets reported that Amal was not only pregnant, but pregnant with twins. (New York magazine, AOL.com and Lebanon’s Daily Star are among those speculating the news.)



The famously private couple tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy, back in September 2014, after a brief courtship. They have largely kept the details of their relationship out of the public eye, though Clooney did slyly joke about their marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2016.

“And they said it wouldn’t last,” the Hail, Caesar! star joked at the time. “Ah, we proved them wrong!” The Oscar winner added that the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in a very low-key way. “We mostly drank,” he said. “I [made] dinner and we had a nice, a very romantic second anniversary.”



