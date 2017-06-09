5 Biggest Revelations From Amanda Bynes’ Comeback Interview

She’s looking happy and healthy! Amanda Bynes gave her first interview in four years to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison on Friday, June 9, and surprised fans by speaking candidly about her past. Watch the video above.



The 31-year-old has stayed out of the spotlight since 2013 when her behavior became increasingly erratic and she was arrested multiple times. Now, the All That alum is back on track and going to fashion school at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Her lawyer even told ABC News that Bynes is three-years sober.

Here are five things we learned about the actress from her comeback interview:

1. Why She Tweeted Drake

In 2013, Bynes' tweet, saying “I want @drake to murder my vagina,” went viral, and now the actress is explaining what it really meant. “I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was, like, saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” she said. “He’s hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, ‘F--k me, Drake!’"

2. Nick Cannon Is Family

Cannon, who costarred with Bynes on All That from 1998 to 1999, wrote her an emotional open letter in 2013 and called her “family.” The Hairspray actress revealed that she was touched by his note. “We never talked actually,” she said. “I know that he called me family, and I love that. He’s definitely a family member to me too."

3. She’s a Blac Chyna Fan

Bynes said that she was inspired to try out blue hair and facial piercings after seeing them on the 29-year-old model. “I stole her look!” Bynes admitted. “I was getting the micro dermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. … I’m a fan of hers. She’s adorable. She’s a cutie pie."

4. She’s Staying Active

How does she spend her free time these days? “I hike, go spinning — I take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless and that’s been really interesting and fun,” she said.

5. It’s Back to Business Soon

The former child star, who announced her retirement in 2010, said that she’s longing to act again. “I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

