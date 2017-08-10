Don’t count on it. Amanda Stanton revealed that she would not sign on to be The Bachelorette if ABC asked her to take on the role.

“The world would freak out if I was The Bachelorette. Everyone would hate it,” the California native, 27, said on “The Morning Breath” podcast on Thursday, August 10. “I would be the worst. I would be an awful Bachelorette.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC

The lifestyle blogger, who vied for Ben Higgins’ affections on season 20 of The Bachelor, also disclosed her theory that franchise favorite Wells Adams could become the next Bachelor. “I don’t know if it’s wishful thinking because I love Wells, but I have a theory that everyone’s gonna love him on Paradise and then he could be the Bachelor,” she said. “I think it could be Wells.”

When asked if she would consider appearing on The Bachelor again if Wells landed the role, Stanton responded, “No. I’m done with Bachelor shows.”

The Bachelor alum was eliminated from Higgins’ season after her hometown date. Higgins later proposed to Lauren Bushnell during the finale, but the two split in May. Shortly after her Bachelor run, Stanton competed on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and left engaged to Josh Murray, although the two called off their engagement in December 2016. The mom of two is returning to Bachelor in Paradise for season 4.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

