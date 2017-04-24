Sealed with a kiss! Amber Heard made her relationship with Elon Musk Instagram official on Sunday, April 23.

The 31-year-old bombshell shared an image of herself enjoying a romantic dinner with the Tesla billionaire, where she’s wearing bright red lipstick and he’s sporting a kiss mark on his cheek.

Heard’s arm is casually draped over Musk’s shoulder and she’s holding the stem of a glass of red wine in her other hand.

She simply captioned the pic: “Cheeky.”

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Musk, 45, shared a similar snapshot and revealed they were dining at upscale wine bar and grill ‘Moo Moo’ on the Gold Coast of Australia, where Heard is currently filming Aquaman.

Earlier in the day the pair had been spotted holding hands and zip lining at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Although their jaunt down-under marks their first public outing together, in July 2016 a source revealed to Us Weekly that the pair had spent the weekend together at the Delano South Beach hotel in Miami Beach.

In March they also reportedly accompanied one another to a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth Sequel: Truth to Power in Palo Alto, California.

Heard’s messy divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp was finalized in January 2017, while Musk recently divorced his British actress wife, Talulah Riley, for the second time.

He has six sons from his first marriage to Justine Musk.

