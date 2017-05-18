Rich Polk/Getty Images

Pressing pause. Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood has called off her wedding to fiancé Matt Baier, an insider tells Us Weekly.

“They are still together and living together but there have been a few bumps in the road. The fall wedding isn’t happening,” a source tells Us of the Indiana-based couple, who have been together for more than two years. “Amber got cold feet after a series of red flags." (E! News was the first to report Portwood's decision to put her marriage on hold.)

Indeed, Portwood and Baier’s relationship has been tested. As documented on Teen Mom OG, Portwood was forced to confront allegations that Baier had previously flirted with her costar-turned-enemy Farrah Abraham via Twitter before he struck up a romance with the Never Too Late author.

“Not surprised,” Abraham, 25, tells Us about the end of her costar’s engagement. As viewers may recall, Portwood, 26, stormed onstage and launched into a foul-mouthed verbal tirade against Abraham during the TMOG season 6 reunion special, after the budding entrepreneur and her on-again, off-again beau, Simon Saran, joked that Baier looked like a “pedophile.”

Portwood also defended her man against ex-fiancé Gary Shirley’s bombshell claim that Baier secretly fathered seven children. During a March 2016 interview with Us, Baier insisted he never lied to the mom of Leah, 7, about his past, as Shirley (the father or Portwood’s daughter) alleged on season 6 of the MTV reality show.

Despite her decision to put the brakes her nuptials to Baier, Portwood recently shared her excitement with Us about picking out the perfect dress to wear on her big day — which was scheduled for October 13.

“Wedding planning is going good. We have a venue, but my dress is the biggest thing. I can't make a decision,” she shared with Us in April. “I go online. I want to do couture. I don't know. I want it to be a '40s kind of dress. I tried online, big names and stuff, looked at certain dresses and I can't really pick out a certain style yet, but I know whatever dress I get, I'm gonna change it up a little bit, just for me.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!