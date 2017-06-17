Well, at least she’s being honest. Amber Rose took to Instagram to reveal that she hasn’t had sex this year.

The talk show host, 33, shared a meme on Thursday, June 15, with the line: “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f--ked yet.”

She elaborated in a caption, writing, “When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis #hoeislife tho.”

When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis 😩🤷🏼‍♀️😔 #hoeislife tho 😒🙄😤 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant split with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy in February, after dating for almost five months, and was most recently seen out with French Montana.

Rose, who shares son Sebastian, 4, with ex-fiancé Wiz Khalifa, caused a stir on social media last week when she shared an extremely NSFW photo of herself to promote her third annual SlutWalk in October.

In the photo, which was removed by Instagram as it violated the company’s no-nudity policy, showed Rose lounging on a staircase wearing only a black fur coat and a black bikini top. She was completely naked from the waist down, with her lady parts and pubic hair on full display.

But the model wasn’t particularly bothered by the censorship, posting a video that showed her rolling her eyes along with the caption, “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f--k because everyone picked it up already.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!