Lamar Odom and Amber Rose Credit: George Perez

Coparenting superheroes! Amber Rose and her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa came together to throw their son, Sebastian, a 4th birthday party at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 19.

The star-studded celebration was PJ Masks–themed and included costumed characters from the Disney Junior series in addition to a bounce house, face painting, a magic show, a DJ and a massive birthday cake. At one point, the children at the party danced to Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall's "Juju on That Beat," Silentó's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and Pharrell Williams' "Happy" as the adult guests cheered them on, according to videos on Rose's Instagram Story.

Before it was time for dessert, Rose, 33, took the microphone and shared a sweet message to the birthday boy while standing alongside Khalifa, 29. "We love Sebastian. He's our beautiful child, and he's super awesome," she gushed, according to Instagram. "Happy birthday, pumpkin!"

Amber Rose/Instagram

The model and the "See You Again" rapper, who split in September 2014 after a year of marriage, dressed as Batgirl and Batman, respectively. "[They] were dancing together, very cute," a source tells Us Weekly. "They are not back together, but they are good coparents. Amber's mom was dressed as Superwoman."

George Perez

Rose's BFF Blac Chyna and her 4-year-old son, King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga, also attended the bash. The source tells Us that Chyna, 28, was not wearing her engagement ring. (Us exclusively reported last week that Chyna and her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, have split again.)

Amber Rose/Instagram

Lamar Odom, Perez Hilton, Evelyn Lozada, Kim Porter and Tom Arnold were among the many other celeb attendees.



Rose and Khalifa's party for Sebastian came a week after they stepped out together — and kissed! — at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys bash, sparking rumors that they were a couple again. The talk show host, who split from Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy days earlier, later set the record straight on Instagram, writing, "Wiz and I are family and we will be a family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian. … We are very much still divorced and not together."



