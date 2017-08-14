#thefutureisSisterhood A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

The unbreakable bond of sisters. America Ferrara kissed her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn’s baby in an adorable Instagram snap on Sunday, August 13.

In the heartwarming pic 34-year old Tamblyn shared, she smiles ear-to-ear as the Ugly Betty alum, 33, plants on a smooch on 6-month-old Marlow, who looks directly into the camera.

Warner Bros. Pictures.

“#thefutureisSisterhood,” the Special Correspondents actress captioned the photo, making a playful reference to their popular movie series. They both starred in 2005’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and 2008’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Tamblyn and her husband, David Cross, announced the birth of the first bundle via Instagram on February 21.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale” the couple wrote jokingly alongside a video of their daughter kicking her feet into air.

The duo went on to share the first photo of their baby in March.



“My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!” she wrote alongside a sweet snap of her daughter looking peaceful.



And while juggling motherhood and a career is no easy task, Tamblyn went on to make her directorial debut in Paint It Black in May. The star was joined by her real life BFFs and STP costars Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Ferrara for the premiere.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In July 2016, Lively, 29, created buzz amongst fans of the series when she teased the possibility of third movie during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio and Shade 45.

"There is a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours," she said at the time. "But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy."

And in an November 2016 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Gilmore Girls alum, 35, spoke to the late-night host about her interest in reuniting for a third time.



"We would all love to do it. I think it would be so much fun, and we talk about it. It would be so much fun. And I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens!” she said at the time.

