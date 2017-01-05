Don’t be deceived by their smiles! America Ferrera chatted with James Corden on Wednesday, January 4, about her New Year’s Eve call with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars, and joked that her pals’ gesture may not have been as sweet as it seemed.

The Late Late Show host showed a screenshot of the group’s video chat that Ferrera, 32, had shared via Instagram on New Year’s Day. In it, a sleepy-looking Ferrera grins back at Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn.



“Together for the new year come hell or highwater,” the Ugly Betty alum captioned the image. “#HermanasdelosPantalones👖 #facetime #2017 #missingAlexis😢.” Lively, 29, shared the same image on her own account.







“It was after midnight, and they called,” Ferrera recounted to Corden, 38. “And you think it’s nice, but really, they were just calling to make me jealous, like, ‘Haha, we’re here, and you’re not.’ … I mean, I think that’s what they were trying to do.”



The late-night talk show host immediately had Ferrera’s back and jokingly proclaimed, “That is not a sisterhood I want to travel with.”

Ferrera isn’t big on going out on New Year’s Eve anyway. “I think my version of a successful New Year’s Eve is, like, not having to put my socks or shoes on and not having to leave my house,” she said. “And making other people come to my house and play games that I can get very competitive at. I’m a lovely host.”



Back in November, the threesome’s missing costar, Bledel, 35, told Jimmy Fallon that they are indeed trying to revive the popular Sisterhood franchise for another movie and have kept in touch since the original 2005 film and its 2008 sequel.



“We would all love to do it. I think it would be so much fun, and we talk about it,” Bledel told Fallon at the time. “It would be so much fun. And I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens!”



