Amy Poehler on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Amy Poehler has a new beau! The comedian is dating lawyer Benjamin Graf, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

It appears the couple have been dating for quite some time — they were spotted taking a hike in L.A. together in May of last year. Poehler’s rep did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment on her new romance.

The NYC-based attorney at Merchant & Gould specializes in trademarks and patents, according to his company bio. “When he is not trying to be an inventor himself, Ben enjoys Ultimate Frisbee, tennis, cooking and exploring new cities and countries,” his bio says.

The Parks and Recreation alum was previously married to Will Arnett for nine years from 2003 to September 2012. They share two sons, Archie, 8, and Abel, 6. Poehler opened up about her divorce in her 2014 memoir, Yes Please. “Getting a divorce really sucks,” she wrote. “Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.”



She added that people going through divorce "feel incredibly alone,” yet they are “constantly reminded by society” of how common it has become.

The Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp actress later dated Nick Kroll for two years from 2013 to 2015, but their conflicting schedules brought the relationship to an end. "They really tried, but it just wasn’t realistic anymore,” an insider told Us at the time. “They were spending more time apart than together.”

