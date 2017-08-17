Amy Schumer Attends ‘Judge Judy’ Taping, Twitter is Confused

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Holding court! Amy Schumer attended a taping of Judge Judy in May and shocked viewers of the series who spotted her appearing in the background of the Thursday, August 17, episode.

"Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” Schumer wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

Schumer teased the appearance after her day on set, posting a behind-the-scenes video from the show’s courtroom. "Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” she wrote on May 9. "Thank you for having me and my sis!!!"

In various photos and clips from the show posted by social media users, Schumer is seen looking hilariously contemplative as the cases unfold.

"wtf you doing on judge judy @amyschumer,” one user wrote, as another added: "1. Why is @JudgeJudy taking cases about @yugioh 2. What you doing @amyschumer; why you at Judge Judy."

Quipped another: "I do believe that is @amyschumer on @JudgeJudy... and she ain't buyin this guy's story."

See more reactions below:

1. Why is @JudgeJudy taking cases about @yugioh

2. What you doing @amyschumer; why you at Judge Judy pic.twitter.com/90LJd9BTH0 — DOAT Podcast (@DorkOfAllTrades) August 17, 2017





When u spot @amyschumer in Judge Judy's crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/7FkBGWEamg — Jessica Vill (@Jbunnyxoxo) August 17, 2017





.@amyschumer I accuse you of stealing — focus! haha So funny to see Amy on @JudgeJudy today: https://t.co/ea8SrJQtAm pic.twitter.com/tJCCSNYciD — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) August 17, 2017





Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd? pic.twitter.com/dBrRIwvt6b — ⭐BubblyJjong⭐ (@BubblyKjh) August 17, 2017









Because when you're Amy Schumer you just pop into a Judge Judy taping. 😂😂😂 — Chrisstiana (@Chrisstiana1) August 17, 2017





Why is @amyschumer on judge judy during a case about missing yu gi oh cards pic.twitter.com/lrJMWIWn1V — Yasmin (@_itsyasmin_) August 17, 2017



