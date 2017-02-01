Amy Schumer came to the defense of her second cousin Chuck Schumer after President Donald Trump slammed him on Twitter.

Trump, 70, accused the New York senator, 66, of crying "fake tears" while recently protesting against the mogul's immigration ban. "Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess) - just like Dem party!" he tweeted on Tuesday, January 31.



According to the Huffington Post, Trump also mocked Chuck during a meeting on Monday. "I don’t see him as a crier," Trump reportedly said, asking who Chuck's "acting coach" is.



"This is what he was thinking about at 621am," the Trainwreck actress, 35, captioned a screenshot of Trump's tweet via Instagram on Tuesday, January 31. "I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions." (Amy's dad is Chuck' cousin.)

Despite Trump's remarks, the Comedy Central star, who attended the Women's March on Washington on January 21, hopes that others don't get "overwhelmed" and "distracted" by the new administration.

"We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say, 'I'm just not political,' that that doesn't cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other's rights," she continued on Instagram. "Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. If you live somewhere where you've never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn't really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help."

