Following her split from boyfriend Ben Hanisch, Amy Schumer is getting the last laugh. After Us Weekly confirmed the comedian and furniture designer’s breakup in May, Schumer joked about their relationship and her new single life onstage Thursday, June 8, at Hilarity for Charity's Third Annual New York City Variety Show, benefitting Alzheimer's research.

"We went out with a couple who's been together a long time and we were kind of trying to rush the intimacy,” Schumer, 36,recalled of a night with Hanisch. "I was trying to impress the girl and I was like, 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart.' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, 'Are we doing this?' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no. We're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s--t I've done. He was just like, 'I want male confidence.’"

Schumer went on to describe her ex’s “mirror face" which she noted “most men” in the audience likely had. "It's a face that men only make when they look in the mirror, and they don't make it in their real life,” she explained at the event. “Where he's like a normal guy, kind of nice, and then he looks in the mirror and he becomes like a superhero and James Dean ... You’re like, 'Dude, you work in software.' Like, 'Relax, Clint Eastwood.’”

The Trainwreck star also joked about life after her split. "I'm dating this new dude. He's awesome," she teased. "He's like Stephen Hawking, sexually.”

Schumer and Hanisch announced their split on May 16 after more than a year of dating. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration,” Schumer’s rep told Us, adding that the former couple "remain friends.”

