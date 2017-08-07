Taking her talents to Broadway! Amy Schumer announced on Monday, August 7, that she will star in Steve Martin’s upcoming play, Meteor Shower.

The show, which will also star Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk, will run for 12 weeks following its November 29 opening night. The script, written by Martin, tracks two couples who get together for dinner, but find themselves in “a marital free-fall” as meteors tear through the sky, according to the play’s official site.

".@stevemartintogo wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy,” Schumer wrote on Twitter on Monday. "& I get to do it w/ @KeeganMKey @LauraBenanti @AlanTudyk http://www.meteoronbroadway.com/ ."

Martin, 71, retweeted Schumer’s announcement and added his excitement about the project, which will be both Schumer and Key’s Broadway debuts. "I am more thrilled than thrilled about this announcement. Thank you, Amy, Keegan-Michael, Laura, and Alan,” he wrote. "An impeccable cast."

Schumer announced in March that she would be dropping out of Sony’s live-action Barbie movie due to other upcoming projects. "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Schumer, 35, said in a statement at the time via The Hollywood Reporter. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to Variety, Anne Hathaway is in talks to replace Schumer in the iconic role. The Hollywood Reporter adds that Hathaway handpicked Alethea Jones to direct the film, which will be released in June 2018.

