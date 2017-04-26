Andi Dorfman feels for Chris Soules. The season 10 Bachelorette, who dated Soules on the show, told Entertainment Tonight that she’s devastated for the former reality star, who was arrested on Monday, April 24, after fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident.



"It's all very sad," she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 26. "I haven't talked to Chris yet but, knowing him, I know that he is probably devastated."

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com; Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

As previously reported, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office told Us that Soules' pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora, Iowa, and the vehicles landed in a ditch. The season 19 Bachelor allegedly left the scene and was later arrested for fleeing the scene at 1:16 a.m. in Arlington at his home. Prior to allegedly fleeing, he called 911 to report the incident.

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” a spokesperson for the former Bachelor star told People on Tuesday, April 25. "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”



Soules posted bail Tuesday.

