Andy Cohen approves! Us Weekly Video exclusively caught up with the Watch What Happens Live host on May 2, to get his thoughts on Ryan Seacrest taking over hosting duties on Live with Kelly Ripa. Watch the video above!

“I think it's good. He's a star, he's an adult, they're equals, I think it's great for Kelly,” Cohen told Us while on board his “Plead the Fifth” mobile in New York City. “She's had a lot on her plate for the last year doing that show alone, and so I think it’s great.”

Sources told Us Weekly last year that Ripa was hoping Cohen, who guest hosted six times in 2016, would replace Michael Strahan after his shocking departure. Later Cohen told Us Weekly that he was too busy for the position, something that he reiterated on Tuesday.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“First of all, they never asked, and second of all, I couldn't do it. I'm exclusive to NBC Universal and they let me do Love Connection for Fox, but that was a week of work. This is a real job,” Cohen said. “I would never sleep again and I don't already.”

Along with Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, were all considered top contenders for the hosting position.

