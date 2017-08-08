Surprise! Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, secretly welcomed a baby girl, the comedian’s rep exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The ultra private couple kept Newsom’s pregnancy under wraps and didn’t publicly announce the arrival of their daughter.

Newsom, 35, told Larry King that she and Samberg, 38, were thinking about children in a December 2015 interview. “Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head,” she said.



She also gushed about her husband. “He’s my favorite person in the world. He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment,” she said. “He’s probably the biggest superfan of my music.”

The actor also had babies on the brain around the same time. "I love babies," Samberg told reporters at the Fox All-Star Party in January 2016. "I would love a baby someday."

The Saturday Night Live star and the pianist got engaged in February 2013 and tied the knot later that year. They married in September 2013 at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California, after five years of dating.

A source told Us at the time that Samberg was smitten with the harpist before they were introduced through mutual friends. “He liked her music and would go to her shows,” a pal told Us in 2013. “He had the biggest crush on her.”

Newsom was a fan of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, too. “She respects what he does with his songs,” the insider said. “She’s so proud of everything that he has accomplished.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.