The happiest place on earth! Angelina Jolie celebrated twins Knox and Vivienne’s 9th birthday with a special trip to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on Wednesday, July 12.



The Maleficent actress, 42, brought along the rest of her kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11 — for the fun-filled day, too. “They have a guide and bodyguards, but people aren’t bothering them,” an onlooker told Us Weekly.

According to social media photos, Jolie was wearing a black tank top and pants with a white sun hat for the theme park visit. The group was spotted riding on the Mad Tea Party spinning teacups and Silly Symphony Swings.

Fellow parkgoers had no chill about their A-list celebrity sighting! “I JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME,” one tweeter wrote. Another Disney park visitor tweeted, “Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello.”

It seems Jolie and the kids also visited the Downtown Disney promenade outside the parks on Tuesday, July 11, and many social media users spotted the famous family. “I just walked passed Angelina Jolie at Downtown Disney, and I didn’t even freak out or anything…played it cool,” one tweeter said. Another wrote, “Angelina Jolie is in downtown Disney.”

Brad Pitt was absent from the birthday celebrations as well as Shiloh’s 11th birthday party at Disneyland in May. Jolie and Pitt split last September after 12 years together, and both have said they’re focused on the well-being of their six kids.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart,” the Allied actor told GQ in May. “If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that … Our focus is that everyone come out stronger and better people."



