Not done with Hollywood just yet. Angelina Jolie may reprise her role as the titular character in Maleficent 2, and has numerous directorial projects in the works amid her nasty and very public divorce from Brad Pitt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The site reports that Jolie, 41, will not be taking a step back from Hollywood, as has been previously speculated; instead, the By the Sea actor-director will be tackling a number of different projects in the coming year.

Her most recent film and directorial endeavor, First They Killed My Father, screened in Cambodia on Saturday, February 18, and Jolie made headlines when she brought all six kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — with her to meet Cambodian royalty and taste-test the local cuisine, including spiders.

Omar Havana/Getty Images

The Oscar-winner’s next projects will keep her closer to home, however, with two large-scale projects in development for Universal: an adaptation of Simon Sebag Montefiore’s Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair and The Spy Who Loved, a World War II espionage drama based on Clare Mulley’s 2012 book.

Jolie is also looking to develop what might be her next directing project, an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2004 novel Without Blood, which tells the story of an unnamed war. On the other end of the genre spectrum, the UN special envoy is also a producer on Disney kid’s film The One and Only Ivan.

Jolie’s last film in front of the camera was By the Sea, which she also wrote and directed, and costarred in with her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt, but bombed at the box office. In 2016, she lent her voice to Kung Fu Panda 3, as the Tigress character.

Frank Connor ©Disney Enterprises

She is also considering starring in Universal’s remake of The Bride of Frankenstein and Sony’s Shoot Like a Girl, based on the true story of an American Air Force major and helicopter pilot Mary Jennings Hegar.

As previously reported, Jolie recently opened up about her headline-making split from Pitt, 53, calling it a “difficult time,” while in Cambodia with her kids.

“My family, we’ve all been through a difficult time,” Jolie said during a BBC interview when asked about how she's been dealing with the stress of the divorce. “My focus is my children, our children, and it is — and my focus is finding this way through. And as I said, we are and forever will be a family. And so that is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!