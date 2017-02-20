"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

Connecting with the culture. Angelina Jolie demonstrated how to cook spiders, crickets and scorpions during a visit to Cambodia in a new video with BBC.

The actress-humanitarian, 41, taught the reporter along with her children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt — how to prepare the creatures, removing the fangs from a tarantula before heating it up in a pan. “See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” she said, as seen in the video. “I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs, but then I think there is a truth to the survival during the war, of course. When people were being starved, they were able to survive on things like this, and they did.”

The Maleficent actress revealed that she first tried eating bugs on a previous trip to Cambodia. (Jolie adopted her oldest son from one of the country’s orphanages in March 2002 when he was just 7 months old.) “You start with the crickets. Crickets and a beer, and then you kind of move up to the tarantulas,” she said.

Once the group was done defanging and sautéing the bugs, Jolie dished them out onto platters to pass around. “You want to share a spider?” she asked Shiloh, who agreed. They both tried the tarantula before moving on to the scorpions.

The Oscar winner then asked her kids what they think of the local cuisine. “[It tastes like] dry chips,” Knox said. “Yeah, like, flavorless chips.”

As previously reported, Jolie opened up about her highly publicized, messy split from Pitt during another portion of the BBC interview from Cambodia. “I don’t want to say very much about [the incident that led to our separation] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be family,” she said, tearing up. “And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

The By the Sea director filed for divorce last September after an incident on a private jet. Pitt, 53, has only seen his kids a handful of times since. “My focus is my children, our children, and it is — and my focus is finding this way through. And as I said, we are and forever will be a family,” Jolie told BBC. “And so that is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

