Angelina Jolie may live in a mansion, but since her split from Brad Pitt last September she says “everyone’s just in my room.”

The 41-year-old actress opened up about her “difficult” breakup from her husband in a BBC interview in Cambodia on Sunday, February 19 and revealed how their six children have been coping with the situation.

When asked by reporter Yalda Hakim what she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning, Jolie, admitted: “Get through the day.”

She then added: “It’s been a difficult few months. Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Getty Images

Jolie has sole custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

She said that despite everything her and Pitt have been through “we are and forever will be a family.”

Jun Sato/Getty

Pitt, 53, was accused of child abuse after he allegedly got into an altercation with his eldest son on a private flight in September.

Jolie immediately filed for divorce but an FBI investigation turned up no evidence of such an incident and the case was closed in November.

Hakim asked Jolie about the incident and she responded: “I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time.”

She hopes they will come out “a stronger family” because of it and has vowed that whatever happens “my focus is my children, our children.”

Jolie had all of their kids with her during her recent trip to Cambodia to promote her new film First They Killed My Father.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!