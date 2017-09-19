All is well! Allison Janney has revealed how her Mom costar Anna Faris is doing following the actress' split from Chris Pratt.

"She's fantastic. You know, life things happen to all of us, but she comes to work, she's a professional and we still have a great time together. We do it," Janney, 57, told Entertainment Tonight.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

"It's good to have things like work to hang on to when you're going through a difficult time," she continued. "It's what gets us through — friends and laughter and work."

Janney and Faris, 40, presented at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards together at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, September 17. Pratt, 38, was not in attendance, but did comment on Faris' appearance at the star-studded event.

"Anna did an amazing job," the Parks and Recreation alum told photographers in L.A. on Sunday. "She rules! She was great. Her and Allison, they both looked great."

Faris and Pratt announced on August 7 that they were splitting after eight years of marriage. The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and tied the knot two years later. They are parents of son Jack, 5.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.