In the wake of her split from Chris Pratt, Anna Faris is opening up about what she’s learned about relationships. The actress, 40, offered romantic advice to a caller on her Unqualified podcast, and revealed that she’s struggled with her own independence.



“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said on Tuesday, August 15. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

Faris explained to the caller that she relates to the same struggles. “I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’” she said. “And if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She added: "There's so much life experience. I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As previously reported, the couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, announced their separation on Sunday, August 6, after eight years of marriage. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Faris wrote in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Faris thanked fans for their support amid the split news at the beginning of the podcast. “Hey, dear listeners,” she said. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!