Ariana Grande cried as she sang a heartbreaking version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to close out her One Love Manchester benefit concert in England on Sunday, June 4.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer put together the charity event after 22 people were killed and dozens more injured following at terrorist attack at her May 22 concert in Manchester.

The 23-year-old took to the stage several times throughout the three-hour show at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, joining Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monet, the Black Eyed Peas, the Parrs Wood School Choir, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform during the event. the event.

It was an emotional time for the singer, who just days earlier had visited some of the victims of the suicide bomber attack as they recover in the hospital.

She also talked during the show about meeting the mother of one of the victims, Olivia Campbell, 15, who died in the terrorist bombing.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying,” Grande told the audience as she fought back tears. “And she said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.”

The singer revealed that she had rearranged her lineup to honor Olivia.

All proceeds from the concert are going to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund, to help victims of the attack and their families. An online shop has also been set up with T-shirts, hats and more merchandise.

