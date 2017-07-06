Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande recently paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing attack that killed 22 people at her May 22 concert.

Following a performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” at her Wednesday, July 5, concert in Buenos Aires, the singer blew a kiss into the crowd and said , “Happy birthday, Saffie,” acknowledging that the late child would have turned 9 years old the day before.

Grande also posted a photo to Instagram to give Roussos a shout-out. "What's newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you ☁️” she wrote alongside a Wednesday, July 5, Instagram photo of her on stage. "Saffie, we're 💭 of you baby 🎂”

As Us Weekly previously reported, emergency services responded to reports of explosions at the pop star’s concert at England’s Manchester Arena. According to the Associated Press, ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, which left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

The following week, Grande put on a benefit concert called One Love Manchester for the victims. Artists including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas and Grande’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, performed throughout the night. The show, which sold out in six minutes, raised more than 13 million dollars for the victims of the attack, their families and dependents.

Following the benefit concert, it was announced that Grande would become the first-ever honorary citizen of Manchester. "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” said Sir Richard Leese, leader of the Manchester city council, according to BBC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!