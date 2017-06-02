Ariana Grande returned to England on Friday, June 2, days before her “One Love Manchester,” benefiting the Manchester terror attack.

The pop star, 23, was photographed exiting a private jet in London with her parents and boyfriend, Mac Miller, morning. Grande was dressed casually in gray sweatpants teamed with a white zip-up hoodie and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

The “Focus” singer has two days to prepare for her show, which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday, June 4. The star-studded lineup for the “One Love Manchester” fundraising event includes Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Take That and Niall Horan.

Earlier this week, the concert’s official Twitter account revealed that tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes. “UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes!” the tweet read on Thursday, June 1.

According to Ticketmaster, their site “was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning —140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing. With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to the families and loved ones of those who died in the suicide bombing at Grande’s Dangerous Woman world tour stop in Manchester on May 22, in which 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured.

Grande, who was physically unharmed in the attack, took to Instagram on May 26 to share a message of hope with fans after the horrifying incident. “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever now. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote. “ … We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil.”

