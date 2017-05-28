Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, took to Twitter on Sunday, May 28, to send his prayers to the victims and families affected by the Manchester terror attack in England last week.



"My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," the Big Brother alum, 34, wrote. "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment."



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Frankie also shared a link to a crowdfunding page in support of the affected families, adding, "& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter! I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time."

As previously reported, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 immediately after Ariana's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22. The "Dangerous Woman" singer, 23, who was physically unharmed in the attack, reflected on the tragedy in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter on Friday, May 26. She also announced that she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert, which is reportedly set for next Sunday, June 4.

