Looking up to his younger sister. Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, continues to praise the singer nearly four months after a terrorist attack killed 22 people and injured others at her Manchester concert in May.



“She’s on tour right now. I’m extremely proud of her and everything that she is doing right now,” the Big Brother alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the “Halloween Horror Nights” Opening Night Press Event at Hollywood’s Universal Studios.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“She is [brave], it’s the Grande way. Go Grande or go home,” he added.

As previously reported, the “Side to Side” singer postponed her Dangerous Woman tour after the tragedy and visited those affected in the hospital.



“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote to her fans on May 26. “We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”



The following month, she raised more than $9 million for the victims’ families at the “One Love Manchester” concert.



“I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now. So I want to thank you for being just that,” she said during the June 4 benefit show.

The star was joined by other musical acts, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Usher.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.