Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester" benefit concert on Sunday, June 4, will feature a star-studded lineup.

The show will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, and all proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the city to help victims and families who were affected by the May 22 suicide bombing at Grande’s show. Some of the acts confirmed for the fundraising event include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan.



The concert will be broadcast on BBC Television, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks. It will also be livestreamed via a digital partner, which has not yet been announced.

Grande, 23, previously announced her decision to hold a benefit concert in a lengthy statement on her Twitter on Friday, May 26. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she wrote. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester."

She also reflected on the terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured at least 59 people. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she continued. "The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week."

Grande is offering free tickets to fans who were at the Manchester show if they register with Ticketmaster by Wednesday, May 31, at 4 p.m. BST. General admission and hospitality tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. BST.

