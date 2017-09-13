Age is nothing but a number for Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden. The actress, 19, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 12, to write a sweet message full of love for her actor beau to celebrate his 30th birthday.

“Happy 30th my love💘Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime,” Winter captioned a photo of herself wearing denim shorts and a black bandeau tube top while kissing Meaden on the cheek.

The Modern Family star added: “You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you💗 Here's to many, many more birthdays together ❤️”

Meaden took to social media to say how grateful he was for his girlfriend making it a great birthday. He shared a photo of them wearing matching Seattle Seahawks jerseys on Instagram, writing, “Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!!”

Even though 30 is considered a milestone age, the couple kept the celebrations low-key. “What a birthday got my girl, my dogs and nonstop dad movies. Mr.Majestyk rn then I'm thinking Dirty Dozen,” he also tweeted on Tuesday.

The pair celebrated their ninth-month anniversary in August and made their relationship permanent by getting matching heart tattoos in June. “Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier,” he captioned a photo of Winter on August 11.

Winter and the Incontrol actor went public with their relationship last November and in May she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they were living together in her $1.5 million home in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that,” she told Kimmel at the time.

