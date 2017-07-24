Getting cheeky! Ariel Winter took to Snapchat on Sunday, July 23, to show off a new tattoo written across her backside.

In the photo, the Modern Family star, 19, lays on the floor wearing a white shirt and no bottoms to display the tattoo. The message reads: “Love risks everything and asks for nothing.”

Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Snapchat

The actress got also inked last month with boyfriend Levi Meaden. On June 14, Winter revealed that the two each got half of a red heart. Alongside the Instagram photo, Winter wrote: "Me n bae.” The actors also previously got coordinating finger tattoos, hers a piece of cheese and his a peanut butter jar in honor of their nicknames for one another.

Winter's other tattoos include a spade on her right inner wrist, a Greek phrase across her hip, a roman numeral on her left elbow, a tiger on her upper back and the initials of her nieces and nephews across her rib cage.

Winter opened up about her appreciation for body art in October 2016. "I love getting tattoos.,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think it's a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it.”

The L.A. native often shows off her body on her social media platforms, a choice which she recently defended against critics. “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday, July 14. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone."

