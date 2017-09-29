BACKGRID

Ariel Winter is taking on a new role as a college student. The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted rocking classic jean short-shorts, a low-cut white T-shirt, and white platform sneakers while attending her first day of classes at UCLA on Thursday, September 28.

While it was a milestone day, Winter was less than impressed with her experience, tweeting, “Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks.”

The tweet, which has already garnered more than 2,000 retweets, is just one of the many she shared that take aim at photographers.

“They honestly suck,” she tweeted in September 2016. And on September 19, Winter complained in a lengthy Instagram post about being photographed every time she leaves her house."Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday".

According to E!, the actress who plays the nerdy and reserved character Alex Dunphy on the Emmy-winning show, plans to major in political science. After graduating high school in June 2016, she took to social media announcing her acceptance to UCLA. Due to her production schedule, Winter deferred for a year, making this a much-anticipated first day.

