Ashlee Simpson had as sweet message for her dad, Joe Simpson, who rang in his 59th birthday on Friday, February 17.

The singer posted a photo cuddling and kissing Joe, who has been battling prostate cancer since last year.

“Happy Birthday Daddy ❤️💚💙 your my sunshine ☀️ I love you sooooooo very much,” she captioned the shot, in which Joe is pulling a goofy face, while his daughter plants a kiss on his cheek.

Joe also shared the photo as well as another montage of snaps from what appeared to be a small gathering for his birthday.

“Blessed to have these special people in my life,” he wrote alongside the images of his daughters, Ashlee and Jessica, their husbands, Evan Ross and Eric Johnson and some friends too.

As Us Weekly reported at the beginning of February, Joe is undergoing radiation treatment for the disease.

A source confirmed to Us that: “He feels fine, he’s getting through it and still working. It’s all scheduled once a week. He’s super optimistic. Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it’s like going to get a checkup.”

Joe also underwent surgery for the disease in September, when an insider told Us it “went well” adding that his kids had been “super supportive.”

