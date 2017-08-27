On the market! Ashley Iaconetti sat down with Us Weekly to dish on her current relationship status.

“Am I dating? Honestly, I couldn’t be more single,” the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite, 29, told Us exclusively at the Showpo U.S. Launch Party in Hollywood on Thursday, August 24. “I’m so busy that I can’t believe in my life I’m that girl who’s like, ‘I work so much, I don’t know how I could have time for a relationship.’ So, here’s the thing. I totally would have time for a relationship, but going on random dates? I don’t want to go on random dates.”

Although the Almost Famous podcast host has been dating, her professional commitments prevent her from actively pursuing a relationship. “[When] I get home, I want a little peace and quiet. On my nights off, I don’t want to go on a date with a stranger,” she continued. “That’s why I pray to God that he can just drop my husband on my lap and we can stat a relationship.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also revealed that she likely wouldn’t date Rachel Lindsay’s castoff and her close friend, Dean Unglert. “I think Dean is super cute,” she said. “I don’t know if he’s in the place for something as serious as I would need right now at my age, to be politically correct.”

Iaconetti then shared her thoughts on who will become the next Bachelor: “I think we can eliminate Peter from the options. After that Mike Fleiss tweet, doesn’t seem like it.” (As fans recall, the franchise creator recently took to Twitter to explain why Peter Kraus, Lindsay’s runner-up, isn’t cut out to be the next lead).



“It’s a fast turnaround, being that The Bachelor starts in September. But let’s pretend as if Peter is not an option anymore. Then like, I really can’t imagine it being someone other than Dean,” she continued. “I love Dean. I would lock to see Dean as The Bachelor at one point. I don’t think he’s ready for it. We see in Paradise that he’s even having trouble juggling between two girls. He may want to live life freely, single for a little bit longer.”

So who does the Bachelor alum think would be perfect as the next bearer of red roses? “Ben [Higgins] should be The Bachelor again at some point. He’s so not ready for it now,” she explained. “Like he’s not going to do it this season, but I would love to see him as The Bachelor if the next few years don’t work out in real life. He’s so good. I think he’s everybody’s golden Bachelor.”

Iaconetti also told Us why Wells Adams isn’t right for the role — and why JoJo Fletcher’s hometown elimination, Luke Pell, is. “I think we’ve never seen him fall in love. We’ve never seen him get heartbroken. I just feel like he’s not the sentimental character,” she said. “We need to see a lot of emotions from the person that’s going to be our next Bachelor or Bachelorette. I would love to see Luke as The Bachelor. He was in the talks last year, it didn’t pan out. I’ve gotten to know Luke pretty well and he is everything you’d want a Bachelor to be. He is emotional but strong and manly. He’s sexy, he’s smart. He’s talented. He has seriously got the whole package. I think I should decide, to be honest. I think if he isn’t The Bachelor, he’s always going to be the one who got away.”



