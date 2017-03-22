Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, financier Richard Sachs, have called it quits on their relationship after five months of dating, a source close to the fashion designer reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

"Ashley and Richard broke up," the insider tells Us. "She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They're still friends and hang out."

The pair were first linked in October 2016. They took their romance public the following month when they were photographed kissing at a New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game in New York City while on a double date with Ashley's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

After the basketball game, Ashley, 30, and Sachs, 58, headed downtown with Mary-Kate, 30, and Sarkozy, 47, for a party at Irving Plaza. "Mary-Kate was dancing with her husband, and Ashley's boyfriend had his arm around her and was nuzzling her," an eyewitness told Us at the time. "Richard had his arms all over Ashley, kissing and [stroking] her hair. She was laughing and giggling. He's also close with Mary-Kate's husband and was chatting with him."



More recently, on February 25, the twins invited their men as their plus-ones to a friend's wedding in Mangawhai, New Zealand. Days later, Net-a-Porter's The Edit published a rare interview with the Olsens, in which Mary-Kate opened up about life with Sarkozy, whom she married in November 2015.

"I have a husband, two stepkids [Julien and Margo] and a life," she told the fashion news outlet. "I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you're not productive."



And while Ashley and Sachs have parted ways, Mary-Kate and her French banker hubby are ready to expand their family. In a recent issue of Us Weekly, a source exclusively revealed that the married pair "really want a baby" and "have been ready to have a child for a while."

