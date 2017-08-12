Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had the best seat in the house for a Wiz Khalifa show. The That '70s Show couple sat on a scaffolding to catch the rapper’s performance on Thursday, August 10, at the 2017 Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary.



Kunis, 33, and Kutcher, 39, attended the second day of the festival with Justin Theroux as their third wheel, and they all casually sat with their legs dangling off the elevated platform.

Theroux was celebrating his 46th birthday that day and posted a selfie with the “See You Again” rapper on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:”⚡️Nobody beats the Wiz.⚡️ Except maybe The Biz... but it's very very close. Thank you @wizkhalifa for an incredible birthday show.”

Kutcher also shared images on his own Instagram account that showed their view from the scaffolding, writing, “In that cloud is wiz.”

The trio scored a bit of a seat upgrade at some point during the show since the No Strings Attached actor posted a close-up, black-and-white photo of Khalifa writing, “The better seat.”

The cute couple are spending the summer in Hungary while Kunis is filming The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Theroux and Kate McKinnon. The Daily News Hungary reported the family has rented a home in Budapest and will be staying there until shooting on the action-comedy wraps in September.

Kutcher and Kunis tied the knot in July 2015 after dating for three years and are parents to daughter Wyatt, 2, and their son Dimitri, 8 months.

