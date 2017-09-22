Audrina Patridge, Corey Bohan Did a 'Staycation' Before Split: Details

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan did a "staycation" shortly before the reality star filed for divorce, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The estranged couple, who are parents of 14-month-old daughter Kirra, spent time at Pasea Hotel together. "Sunday funday with the fam at our home away from home," the Hills alum, 32, captioned an Instagram pic of the trio on August 7.

Sunday funday with the fam at our home away from home @paseahotel #staycation #vansusopen A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

"The staycation was nice and just them reconnecting at the hotel, but it didn't change how he acts unfortunately," a source tells Us. "They were trying to make it work for a long time."

"She thought he made headway when they got married and had a baby, but he always goes back to his old ways," the insider adds, noting that their relationship has been "filled with ups and downs."

As Us exclusively confirmed, Patridge filed for divorce on Wednesday, September 20, two days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him. In court documents obtained by Us, Patridge alleged that the professional BMX dirt bike rider, 35, became violent with her on several occasions.

"His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments," the documents allege. She also claimed that he "threatened to kill himself" via text message while she was away in Miami in mid-July.

Patridge and Bohan tied the knot in Hawaii in November 2016.



