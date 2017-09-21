Just six months before Audrina Patridge and husband Corey Bohan called it quits, the Hills alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their sometimes long-distance relationship.



"He's been gone traveling a lot for Red Bull, and now he's actually with his family for the next month or so. So yeah, it's, like, all me!" Patridge, 32, told Us in March, adding that the BMX pro, 35, was doing "good" and loving fatherhood. (The former couple share daughter Kirra, 14 months.)

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Fast-forward to Wednesday, September 20, when the reality star filed for divorce after 10 months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." In documents obtained by Us, she echoes her previous comments: "He works for Red Bull and travels internationally for that work. He is a professional athlete and doesn't have a regular job to go to on a daily basis." She also claims in the docs that she is their family's main financial provider, adding, "[Bohan] usually only pays for our utilities, and occasionally may pay half of the mortgage for our home."

Now, Patridge is focusing on Kirra. "Audrina's No. 1 priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time," her rep told Us. A source added that the former couple's "relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning. They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her."



The former MTV star was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan on Monday, September 18, two days before she returned to court to file divorce papers. In documents obtained by Us, she accuses him of "aggressive behavior," citing various alleged domestic violence incidents dating back to earlier this year.

"Corey is denying everything," a second source told Us of the allegations. "They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday."

