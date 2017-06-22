Aloha nui loa! Stephen Curry is clearly enjoying his family vacation in Hawaii — while his wife is busy enjoying him!

Ayesha Curry posted a sexy photo of her tanned-and-toned husband of almost six years playing with a football while shirtless on a beach in the Aloha State. She captioned the shot, “‘Can’t keep my hands to myself’ Selena couldn’t have said it better. Oh my heart. Oh my glory. Oh my Waikiki. Oh my yay area. OH!” with an accompanying heart-eye emoji and praying hands.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She ended the post by calling her 29-year-old husband her #MCE and proclaimed, “Candid and all mine. Thank you Lord! Appreciate what God blesses you with ladies.”

The Food Network host, 28, also posted Instagram stories of herself digging her feet into white sand and posing in front of a crystal-blue ocean, as well as pictures of their adorable daughter, Ryan, making silly faces.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The family is enjoying some downtime after the Golden State Warriors' recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals, making point-guard Curry a two-time NBA champion. And with the view they have in Hawaii after his big victory, who can blame them for kicking back?

