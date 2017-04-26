Chris Soules deleted his Instagram account following his arrest on Tuesday, April 25. His Twitter and Facebook accounts, however, remain active.

As previously reported, the season 19 Bachelor, 35, was arrested in Iowa after rear-ending a tractor trailer with his pickup around 8:20 p.m. He left the scene and was later handcuffed at 1:16 a.m. in his hometown of Arlington.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. According to Entertainment Tonight, Soules and the victim, Kenneth Mosher, were neighbors and knew each other.

Soules, who was dubbed "Prince Farming" on the ABC franchise, spoke out about the incident on Tuesday. His spokesperson said in a statement that Soules is "devastated" and his "thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."

Per TMZ, Soules was released after posting $10,000 bail.



