No trouble in paradise. Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are still dating despite false rumors on social media suggesting he was spotted out with another girl.

Sources tell Us Weekly that they coupled up while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. "Amanda and Robby are still dating and have been dating since they got back from Paradise,” one source says.

However, someone on social media recently claimed they saw Hayes making out with another woman at a Zac Brown Band concert. “It wasn’t true,” the insider adds.

The duo were spotted holding hands while out and about in West Hollywood on July 24. They also attended an L.A. Dodgers baseball game with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jonathan Treece.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise was shorter than previous seasons due to the alleged incident of misconduct between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Production was halted and everyone was sent home while Warner Bros. conducted an investigation. After reviewing footage of the incident and finding no evidence of the alleged misconduct, filming resumed with a condensed timeline.

Stanton, who has two daughters Kinsley and Charlie with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, previously competed on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor, and got engaged to Josh Murray on the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. However, the couple called off their engagement in December 2016.

Hayes, meanwhile, got down on one knee for JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, but she turned down his proposal for Jordan Rodgers.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

