Bachelor in Paradise’s Derek Peth, Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!

They found love in Paradise! Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan got engaged during the taping of Bachelor in Paradise’s aftershow on Wednesday, August 30, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Derek and Taylor got engaged last night,” a source tells Us. “No one knew Derek was going to propose. He gave her a Neil Lane ring.”



The commercial banker and the mental health counselor coupled up during the first days of filming in Mexico. After production was shut down to investigation a producer’s claim of misconduct on set, the pair decided to come back to Paradise to continue their relationship, and have been one of this season’s solid couples.

However, during the most recent Tuesday, August 29, episode, Peth and Nolan hit a rough patch. While discussing their relationship, Nolan commented that they had an abnormal amount of time together compared to real life. Peth got annoyed and (maybe jokingly) told her, “F--k you.” After talking it over, though, they made up and worked through their disagreement. Nolan pointed out that the fact that they overcame their first fight was a testament to the “magic” of their romance.



Peth previously competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. Nolan vied for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor, but spent most of her time arguing with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios about emotional intelligence and was sent home during a memorable two-on-one date with the Miami native.



