The hometown dates continue. Bachelor alum Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi cozied up at a basketball game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, March 24, and the pair didn’t hold back on their PDA.

Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, looked head over heels for each other as they took in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks courtside.

“Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown 🏀🏀🏀,” the special education teacher captioned a selfie of the pair during the game. Grimaldi wore a black leather jacket and torn jeans for the date night, while Viall opted for a flannel shirt with a grey jacket.

At one point in the night, Grimaldi held Viall’s hand and gazed lovingly at her Bachelor stud as he sipped on a beer.

The pair’s PDA comes just two days after they were spotted hugging and kissing during a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday, March 22. The reality TV couple picked up a box of donuts and playfully kissed and fed each other donuts on their casual stroll.

Earlier in the day, Viall sat down to chat with Ellen DeGeneres about his latest reality endeavor, competing on Dancing With the Stars — and talk turned to the After the Final Rose special that many fans deemed “awkward.”

“I didn’t see the After the Rose because I could not commit to four hours of television,” DeGeneres said before adding, “I heard that some people thought it was awkward, that y’all were awkward together.”

Niall didn’t immediately respond, so Grimaldi took the reins. “I didn’t think so,” she said from her seat in the audience. “I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

